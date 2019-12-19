Ashley Martson vs. Angelina Pivarnick: Reality Stars FIGHT at Kids' Charity Event!

Maybe it was the cold weather. Maybe it was that Angelina is still sore from her wedding humiliation. Whatever the cause, she was itching for a fight.

At a charity event for children, Angelina Pivarnick allegedly picked a fight with Ashley Martson after badmouthing her all night. What happened?

Both 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson and Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick were at Buca di Beppo in Times Square.

The stars were in New York for Johnny Donovan's annual celebrity Christmas party, which supports Little Flower Children Services of New York.

The MTV star and the TLC star got into conflict, which came to a head at the Sugar Factory.

Now, Ashley is sharing her side of the story, and lamenting that, despite her best efforts, the night wasn't just about the children in need.

"Monday night was supposed to be all about the kids," Ashley expresses somberly to Us Weekly.

She assesses: "I think for the most part, we were successful in doing what we were there to do."

"I would have hoped that any story written about Monday night would be focused on the charity," Ashley shares.

She adds: "And kids we were supposed to be there for."

Ashley said that during the charity event, Angelina gave off a vibe that "seems to want to insert herself” into Ashley's personal life.

However,s he admits taht Angelina's motives and desire for conflict don't “make any sense."

"During the event, she was having conversations about me to the other guests,” Ashley reports. “I didn’t engage. It wasn’t the place for that."

"We were invited to the event to lift a group of underprivileged kids’ spirits during the holiday season," she notes, "not to bring petty drama."

"After the event, I was asked to dine at The Sugar Factory," Ashley continues.

"To my knowledge, Angelina was not invited," she says, "but she showed up at the restaurant and joined the group that I was with."

Angelina allegedly got into "an altercation” with some of Ashley's friends.

That didn't last long, though, and Ashley says that after a while, “things were settling down."

That fragile peace lasted all of 20 minutes, unfortunately.

"Angelina went back to her antics that she is famous for and again," Ashley accuses.

She claims that Angelina "started saying negative things about me to the table making people visibly uncomfortable."

“Instead of letting it go as I had done all night, I confronted Angelina," she shares.

"I don’t think what I said to her is appropriate for me to discuss publicly," Ashley shares, making us extremely curious.

She explains her reluctance, "as it’s personal to her and could impact more than she and I."

"One of the other guests did intervene in the confrontation and suggested we go take a breather," Ashley narrates.

"I went outside," she reports. "The group at the table, with the exception of Angelina, her rep, and her two friends left the restaurant."

Ashley continues to explain how she diffused the situation, saying: "We went to another establishment."

That is odd behavior for a pair of 33-year-old women who, quite frankly, don't know each other that well.

For her part, Angelina has yet to publicly and directly comment on the alleged altercation between the two of them.

Both women are known for their fiery tempers, so it sounds like things could have been a whole lot worse.