Ari Behn, a writer and former member of the Norwegian Royal Family who had been in the news for accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, killed himself on Christmas Day.

He was 47 years old.

The ex-husband of Norway's Princess Martha Louise -- from whom Behn got divorced in 2016 -- Behn was an admitted alcoholic whose passing was confirmed on Thursda by his manager, Geir Håkonsund.

"It's with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his down life today," this statement said, adding simply:

"We ask for respect for our privates lives in the time to come.

Concluded Behn's manager:

We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father -- and have deep compassion for his parents, siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother.

Two years ago, Behn earned a number of headlines when he said Spacey had once grabbed him intimately and suggested they go outside, presumably for sexual reasons.

He allegde this incident happened at a concert in 2007 to celebrate the Nobel Peace Prize.

I have a little #MeToo story about Kevin Spacey," Behn said when he came forward with this claim, elaborating as follows:

"We were having a nice chat where we spoke about theater and drama, and the little theater, the Wick, a theater in London. We had a good conversation sitting beside each other.

"After five minutes he said 'Hey, let's go out and have a cigarette,' then he grabbed me under the table right in the balls."

I said something like, 'Maybe later,'" Behn told his interviewer in 2017.

Spacey never responded to Behn's accusation, but he was fired from the Netflix series House of Cards after several similar allegations of sexual misconduct were made public.

The actor has never exactly owned up to the many allegations that have been made against him.

In fact, the same day Behn died, Spacey posted a bizarre video saying people who prejudged him should check themselves.

Behn, meanwhile, was a commoner in 2002 when wed the oldest child and only daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja.

However, the couple -- who share daughters Maud, 16, Leah, 14, and Emma, 11 -- separated in 2016 and divorced the following year, a first for the Norwegian Royal Family.

"It is with great sadness the Queen and I have received the news of Ari Behn's passing," the King said in a statement.

"Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him.

"We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother."

May Ari Behn rest in peace.

May Kevin Spacey go away forever.

And also:

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).