Abbie Duggar Revealed Pregnancy to Family in the CUTEST Way

As Counting On fans are well aware, Abbie Burnett is pregnant. She and John David Duggar are so, so excited.

This week, viewers saw the cute way that she chose to reveal the news to her sisters-in-law.

Abbie Burnett confessed to the camera that she had some serious anxiety about sharing the good news eight weeks into her pregnancy.

"I was nervous and excited to reveal the news," she admitted.

She elaborated on her feelings at the time: "I was really shaky, [thinking], 'How are they going to react.'"

Good news can be nerve-wracking to share, especially if you worry that others will be worried that you're somehow copying them.

So, as the other preggy Duggar girls were lining up to have their pictures taken, Abbie dropped her bombshell.

"Hey girls, can I join your shoot?" she asked, walking up to her in-laws.

Obviously, the other pregnant expecting moms swarmed her with hugs.

Joy-Anna connected the dots, asking: "Is that why you're not feeling good?"

"I barely made it [here]," Abbie revealed. "I couldn't wait for y'all to know."

"I was like, 'I need some advice.' …" she continued.

Abbie even revealed exactly when and why she discovered that she was pregnant.

"I was at urgent care for a UTI [when] they were like, 'Oh, by the way, you're pregnant.' I was like, 'What?'" she shared.

"The reaction from the girls was a lot of fun," Abbie then spilled to the confessional camera.

"They genuinely were surprised, I think," she stated.

At least, as surprised as anyone can feel about any Duggar pregnancy. Unless Jana comes up pregnant, we're always sort of expecting it.

Abbie affirms that the girls were pleasantly surprised "and very, very excited for [John David Duggar and me]."

Abbie and John David made the big news public on August 1.

"We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world!!!" they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

"It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise," John David and Abbie gushed.

"We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life," they raved, "and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!"

John David and Abbie are expecting to welcome a baby girl into the world.

Abbie's due date is set for some time in January 2020.

We should note, of course, that due dates are an inexact science.

If Abbie ends up bringing a new Duggar baby into the world in late December or early February, fans shouldn't be too shocked.

Still, January is a good bet. Fans are so, so hyped, and also a little surprised to learn how Abbie herself learned abou ther pregnancy.

With comprehensive sex education, Abbie and John David might have avoided that UTI in the first place.

(Always pee after sex, folks! A monogamous marriage might insulate you from things like herpes or having fun, but a UTI can happen to anyone)

Once again, congratulations to the couple!