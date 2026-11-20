Reading Time: 2 minutes

Not saying slurs is both easy and free.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is engaged to Andrea Dalton.

Andrea has now gotten herself into trouble for no reason after spewing the N-word on social media.

She’s ardently defending herself, citing that “half her friends are Black.” It’s not going well.

Tammy Slaton and Andrea Dalton appear on ‘1000-lb Sisters.’ (Image Credit: TLC/YouTube)

She knew that it was wrong at the time

In a since-deleted Facebook Live, Dalton said the N-word on screen and then promptly clapped her hand over her mouth in shock, ending the Live then and there.

Dalton is white.

The N-word is the worst slur in the English language, and evokes centuries of racism — from racism to segregation to hate crimes and beyond.

Her fiancee, Tammy Slaton, could be heard laughing in the background of the video.

It’s an all-around bad situation. Yet, somehow, she managed to make it even worse.

‘1,000-lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton slyly announced her engagement to Andrea Dalton June 24, just two months after revealing their romance. ❤️ https://t.co/vKVCTs8QNP https://t.co/YdfgRUc2Kq — E! News (@enews) June 26, 2025

Sometimes, even if we cannot understand why, people say slurs.

Perhaps they are coming out of a cult-like culture where hatred and bigotry were normalized or encouraged.

In other cases, maybe they are very young, very old, or very drunk, and thought that quoting something meant that they needed to do so.

Dalton clearly seemed to understand that her actions were wrong. The hand over her mouth, the expression of horror, and ending the ill-advised Live all point to that.

Unfortunately, she chose to double down and grow defensive.

A later post doubled down on bad behavior instead of offering a brief apology. (Image Credit: Facebook)

Why turn around and defend it?

Despite her earlier, more appropriate reaction, Dalton went on to defend her actions.

“Dude we were singing a song we are [definitely] not racist,” she claimed in a later social media post.

(The “singing a song” narrative has been disputed and is also irrelevant.)

“This some crazy ass s–t,” Dalton then complained.

She boldly asserted: Half my [friends] are Black we wouldn’t mean it that way.”

1000-lb Sister Tammy Slaton has revealed she and her future wife Andrea are engaged. Sharing the news on social media, the couple revealed how the proposal came about, with Andrea surprising Tammy. Read more ➡️ https://bit.ly/4feQS7E



[image or embed] — PinkNews (@pinknews.bsky.social) July 23, 2026 at 5:40 PM

Others chimed in to defend Dalton, at least some of whom appeared to be her relatives.

Some of these individuals were extremely combative, and suggested that they, too, say or sing slurs when they feel that it is appropriate. Dalton is not responsible for their behavior.

She is, however, responsible for her own actions.

How hard is a sincere “I’m sorry” anyway?

Don’t defend the indefensible. Don’t pretend that you didn’t do it. Just apologize and be better. It’s free.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources